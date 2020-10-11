BidaskClub Downgrades NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTES. Benchmark boosted their price target on NetEase from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $90.60 to $108.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $107.60 price target on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NetEase from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.42.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.60. 1,703,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,832,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.54. NetEase has a 52-week low of $51.08 and a 52-week high of $103.53.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $7.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.21. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 36.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,878,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,811,000 after buying an additional 494,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,124 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,950,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,692,000 after purchasing an additional 54,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,327,000 after purchasing an additional 94,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 742,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,318,000 after purchasing an additional 221,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.