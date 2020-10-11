BidaskClub Lowers Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JKHY. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. G.Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Gabelli started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.75.

JKHY traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.49. 520,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,580. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

