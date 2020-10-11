BidaskClub Lowers Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SLP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

NASDAQ SLP traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $74.59. 172,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,851. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 149.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.19. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.37.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,731,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,648,202.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 53,528 shares during the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.