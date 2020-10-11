BidaskClub Lowers Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonos from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.81. 2,216,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Sonos has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $281,451.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 30,450 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $513,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,552.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,296. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 14.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sonos by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 2.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Sonos by 3.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

