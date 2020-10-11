BidaskClub Upgrades Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Daseke from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Daseke from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Daseke from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Daseke currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of DSKE stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 229,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,123. The firm has a market cap of $418.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.34. Daseke has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.19. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Daseke will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Daseke by 167.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 156,233 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 44,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Daseke by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 24,563 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

