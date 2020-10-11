BidaskClub Upgrades Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

EFSC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.15. 72,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,549. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.31. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 23.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.23 per share, with a total value of $146,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $52,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 320.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

