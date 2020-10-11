BidaskClub Upgrades Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GBCI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Glacier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.60.

NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 188,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $46.54.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $189.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

In other news, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos bought 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,856.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

