BidaskClub Upgrades Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HTBK. ValuEngine cut Heritage Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 66,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $42,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,951.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 435,102 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $2,261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 559.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 288,968 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth about $2,050,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,303,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 145,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

