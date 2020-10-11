BidaskClub Upgrades Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.17.

HBAN stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,694,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,519,945. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

