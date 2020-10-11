BidaskClub Upgrades Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Innospec from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.07. 84,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.98. Innospec has a 1 year low of $56.71 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.49). Innospec had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $244.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Innospec will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 8,000 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $642,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,741,822.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 10.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 4.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innospec by 3.4% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Innospec by 21.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

