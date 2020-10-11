BidaskClub Upgrades Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LAWS. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Lawson Products in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.50.

LAWS stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.55. 5,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.31 million, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.77 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lawson Products will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lawson Products news, SVP Matthew Jay Brown sold 1,713 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $70,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 49.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 118.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lawson Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lawson Products by 20.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Lawson Products by 9.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

