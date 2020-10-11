BidaskClub Upgrades Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RTLR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rattler Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on Rattler Midstream in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.68.

Shares of RTLR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 162,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,447. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $989.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 4.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $88.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.88 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 8.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,794,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,278 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 65.7% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,945,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,812 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,764,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,212,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,455,000 after buying an additional 1,077,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,092,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after buying an additional 87,239 shares during the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

