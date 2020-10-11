BidaskClub Upgrades Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.14.

NASDAQ:SPWH traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.66. 1,093,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,835. The company has a market capitalization of $726.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $18.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $380.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.07 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 46.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.2% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 42,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

