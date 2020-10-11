BidaskClub Upgrades Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TBK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.75.

TBK traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,539. The stock has a market cap of $976.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,082,000 after purchasing an additional 213,753 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

