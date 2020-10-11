BidaskClub Upgrades Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Winmark stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.01. 12,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,777. The company has a market cap of $675.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.97. Winmark has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 306.43% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter.

In other Winmark news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total value of $2,044,375.00. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,727.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,253,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,433. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Winmark by 30.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Winmark by 7.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Winmark during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.