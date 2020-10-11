Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Blucora alerts:

BCOR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. 202,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Blucora has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blucora will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher William Walters acquired 8,000 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,317.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,401.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $200,469 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Blucora by 47.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,572,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after buying an additional 126,383 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the first quarter worth about $270,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Blucora by 35.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blucora during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.