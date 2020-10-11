BMO Capital Markets Boosts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $82.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PAYX. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.60.

Paychex stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.40. 1,359,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,022. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.82. Paychex has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. Paychex’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,622,340.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,867.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 618,814 shares of company stock valued at $46,030,779. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 213.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,543 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 771.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,910,000 after buying an additional 1,272,990 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Paychex by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,897,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,362,000 after buying an additional 1,157,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

