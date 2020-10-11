BMO Capital Markets Boosts RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $109.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an inline rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RPM International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RPM International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.90.

NYSE:RPM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.24. 751,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,890. RPM International has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. RPM International had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $536,785.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,043,906.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $3,302,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,569,212.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 240,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after acquiring an additional 30,809 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in RPM International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,610,000 after purchasing an additional 39,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the first quarter worth $488,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

