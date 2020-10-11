BMO Capital Markets Lowers Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target to $30.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC increased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Maple Leaf Foods stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.20. 933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $24.18.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

