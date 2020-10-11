BNP Paribas Upgrades TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Outperform

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $100.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded TransUnion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.33.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $89.22. 467,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,950. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $101.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average of $82.07.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.32 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $204,627.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $624,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,837 shares of company stock worth $1,231,928 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 9.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,981,000 after purchasing an additional 98,372 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

