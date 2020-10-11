BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.12. 55,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,222. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 3.40. BRP has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $58.63.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.88. BRP had a net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $901.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in BRP during the second quarter worth $351,000. 28.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

