Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.25.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $27.53. 30,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $548.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.32. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $60.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMTC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 44.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

