Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Given a C$2.70 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$2.70 price objective on Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of CXB stock opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$0.75.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

