Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $79.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capital One have underperformed the industry so far this year. The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and lagged in two of the trailing four quarters. Near-zero interest rates are likely to hamper revenues to some extent in the near term. Moreover, deteriorating credit quality remains a key near-term concern for the company and might hamper the financials. Further, the company has cut its dividend by 75%, which is bad news. However, strength in card business, inorganic growth efforts and a solid liquidity position are expected to continue aiding profits. Furthermore, as the consumers gradually regain confidence in the economic recovery, there is likely to be a rise in demand for consumer loans, going forward. This, in turn, is expected to support its non-interest income in the upcoming quarters.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COF. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.22.

COF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.88. 1,733,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.89 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.19.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 93,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

