Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CABGY. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group raised Carlsberg A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of CABGY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.18. 140,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,943. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

