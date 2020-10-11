Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

TAST traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.85. 159,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,194. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $8.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.61.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $368.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.72 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,657,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,357 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 132,831 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 17,249 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $4,147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 35,266 shares during the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

