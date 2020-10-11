Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective upped by Goldman Sachs Group from $205.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carvana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $165.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.57.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $213.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.41 and its 200 day moving average is $131.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Carvana has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $242.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of -62.60 and a beta of 2.50.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. Research analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 7,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $68,303,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 347,245 shares in the company, valued at $70,275,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 636,000 shares of company stock worth $129,885,990. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Carvana by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Carvana by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

