Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Cathay General Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.83. 196,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,093. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.47. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $150.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun purchased 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $232,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 221,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $357,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,740,000 after acquiring an additional 71,564 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,166,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,675,000 after purchasing an additional 533,305 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

