CGI (NYSE:GIB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CGI from $88.00 to $91.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day moving average is $64.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. CGI has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $87.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CGI will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CGI by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in CGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in CGI by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

