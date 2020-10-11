Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHPRF. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Champion Iron in a report on Sunday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Champion Iron from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Champion Iron from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPRF remained flat at $$2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.46.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

