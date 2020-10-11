ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) PT Lowered to $11.60

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $12.60 to $11.60 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ChampionX’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised ChampionX from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ChampionX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Get ChampionX alerts:

NYSE CHX opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 3.41. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $298.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at about $2,555,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at about $2,807,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at about $24,080,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at about $465,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.