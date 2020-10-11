Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chart Industries from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.67.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.10. 248,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.68. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $77.56.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 328.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,013,000 after buying an additional 474,646 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,463,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,407,000 after acquiring an additional 362,908 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 484,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 300,973 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 384.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 332,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 263,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 30.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,900,000 after purchasing an additional 250,576 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

