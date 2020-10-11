Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.77.

Citrix Systems stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.43. 890,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,771. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.26. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $96.29 and a 1 year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $92,483.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,072,605.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total value of $917,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,593,830.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $5,601,725. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 982.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 396.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

