Clarkston Financial (OTCMKTS:CKFC) & Hanmi Financial (OTCMKTS:HAFC) Head to Head Survey

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) and Clarkston Financial (OTCMKTS:CKFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Clarkston Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hanmi Financial and Clarkston Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 Clarkston Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hanmi Financial presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.39%. Given Hanmi Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than Clarkston Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Clarkston Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial $274.32 million 0.98 $32.79 million $1.06 8.29 Clarkston Financial $9.22 million 3.67 $2.35 million N/A N/A

Hanmi Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Clarkston Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarkston Financial has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Clarkston Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial 9.70% 4.82% 0.47% Clarkston Financial 24.58% 13.80% 1.17%

Summary

Clarkston Financial beats Hanmi Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as international finance, and trade services and products comprising letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, the company offers consumer loans that include automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, home improvement loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, and credit cards; and small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. As of January 24, 2019, it operated a network of 39 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Clarkston Financial Company Profile

Clarkston Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Clarkston State Bank, provides a range of banking products to retail and commercial customers in Michigan. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and demand deposit accounts, as well as CDs and IRAs; commercial loan products, such as commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, equipment/fixed asset acquisition loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and working capital and term loans; and consumer loan products, including auto loans, boat loans, motorcycle and RV loans, home equity lines of credit, and home equity loans, as well as credit cards. It also provides overdraft protection, cash management, and credit card merchant processing services; safe deposit boxes and sweep accounts; and check imaging, telephone banking, mobile banking, online banking, and wire transfer, and automated transaction machine services. The company operates through two full service branches. Clarkston Financial Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Waterford, Michigan.

