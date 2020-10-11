Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Research Coverage Started at FBN Securities

FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

NET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.29.

NET traded up $2.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.35. 5,628,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,057. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.31.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick J. Kerins sold 15,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $568,090.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 325,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,320,818.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 145,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $5,213,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,702,130 shares of company stock valued at $105,922,962. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venrock Management V LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,128,765,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,087 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 38.9% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,100,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,365,000 after buying an additional 1,429,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 182.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,523,000 after buying an additional 2,058,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

