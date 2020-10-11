CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.20 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,518,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after buying an additional 220,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,682,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,401,000 after purchasing an additional 94,830 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,673,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,243 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,134,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,842,000 after purchasing an additional 243,268 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,154,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,696,000 after purchasing an additional 488,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

