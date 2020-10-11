COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get COLLPLANT HOLDI/S alerts:

NASDAQ CLGN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,925. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative net margin of 392.96% and a negative return on equity of 242.84%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 175,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,214,000. 11.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About COLLPLANT HOLDI/S

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.