Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTBI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ CTBI traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $31.21. 29,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,043. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $555.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.83. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $47.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 24.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In related news, Director Charles Anthony W. St. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,816,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after acquiring an additional 41,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 126.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

