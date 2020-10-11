Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of CMTL stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 299,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,343. Comtech Telecomm. has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $149.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Comtech Telecomm. during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 4,151.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

