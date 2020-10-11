Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) PT Set at €23.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €37.60 ($44.24).

Corestate Capital stock traded down €0.21 ($0.25) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €16.26 ($19.13). The stock had a trading volume of 53,145 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.34. Corestate Capital has a 12 month low of €13.78 ($16.21) and a 12 month high of €45.80 ($53.88). The stock has a market cap of $349.26 million and a P/E ratio of 4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.10.

Corestate Capital Company Profile

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

