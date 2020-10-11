Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €37.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.73 ($52.63).

Shares of 1COV opened at €44.78 ($52.68) on Wednesday. Covestro has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52 week high of €48.18 ($56.68). The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Analyst Recommendations for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit