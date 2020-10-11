Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €37.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.73 ($52.63).

Shares of 1COV opened at €44.78 ($52.68) on Wednesday. Covestro has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52 week high of €48.18 ($56.68). The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

