Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Oct 11th, 2020

Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.73 ($52.63).

Shares of 1COV opened at €44.78 ($52.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €42.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89. Covestro has a 52-week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52-week high of €48.18 ($56.68).

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

