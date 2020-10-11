Craig Hallum Raises American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Price Target to $21.00

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMSC. BidaskClub raised American Superconductor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded American Superconductor from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of AMSC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,216. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $391.83 million, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its position in American Superconductor by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,220,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 48.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 74,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares during the period. 48.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

