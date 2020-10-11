Credit Suisse Group Boosts Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $190.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRTX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.80.

Shares of MRTX stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.30. The company had a trading volume of 315,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,187. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.62. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $187.26.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. Analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,387,000 after buying an additional 27,426 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 29.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

