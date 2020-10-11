Credit Suisse Group Boosts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $246.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $207.33.

NYSE:NSC traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.39. The company had a trading volume of 730,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,841. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $224.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.81.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

