Credit Suisse Group Raises Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target to $43.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KURA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of KURA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $32.97. 430,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,719. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 18.45, a current ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.29. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 75,335 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,658,876.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,673.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,419 shares of company stock valued at $17,444,348 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,084,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,477 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,775,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,247,000 after purchasing an additional 341,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after buying an additional 510,630 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 10.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,997,000 after buying an additional 238,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 40.0% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after buying an additional 414,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.