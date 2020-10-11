Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
DLGNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Dialog Semiconductor to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dialog Semiconductor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.
DLGNF stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.45. 360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.90. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.61.
About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.
