Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DLGNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Dialog Semiconductor to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dialog Semiconductor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

DLGNF stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.45. 360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.90. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 11.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dialog Semiconductor will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.