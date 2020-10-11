CSFB Boosts Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $190.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price hoisted by CSFB from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MRTX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup cut Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.30. 315,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,187. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.62.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,735,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,777 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,804,000 after buying an additional 446,269 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,348,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,560,000 after buying an additional 391,117 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 295,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,677,000 after acquiring an additional 231,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $21,318,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

