CSFB Boosts OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $40.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target hoisted by CSFB from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneMain has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.94.

Get OneMain alerts:

NYSE:OMF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.41. The stock had a trading volume of 591,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,614. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64. OneMain has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 93.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,137 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,117,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,427,000 after buying an additional 427,464 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,165,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,398,000 after buying an additional 367,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in OneMain by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 270,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OneMain by 1,013.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 230,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.