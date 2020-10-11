CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CVB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.75.

CVBF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,407. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.65.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $116.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.07 million. Equities analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 82.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,091,000 after purchasing an additional 920,736 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $17,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $6,981,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,634,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,770,000 after acquiring an additional 275,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,079,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,851,000 after purchasing an additional 272,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

